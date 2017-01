In local college basketball:

Pitt lost to visiting Notre Dame in overtime on Saturday 78-77

WVU beat Oklahoma State on Friday 92-75

Penn State travels to Rutgers for a 2pm matchup today

Duquesne beat Fordham on Friday 75-72

Robert Morris fell to Fairleigh Dickinson on Saturday 81-77

Slippery Rock men beat Seton Hill 72-64 on Friday. Slippery Rock was undefeated during the month of December.

Slippery Rock women also beat Seton Hill on Friday 72-59. Slippery Rock extends their winning streak to four games.