Leonard F. Maitland, 83, of Butler, PA, passed away at 12:25 PM on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at Butler Memorial Hospital.

He was born November 19, 1933 in Butler, PA, the son of the late Leonard King Maitland and Jane (Hickey) Maitland.

Leonard loved camping, fishing, hunting, as especially family time. He was a retired crane man from Armco after 36 years service. He was a veteran of US Air Force.

Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Doris K. (Foulk) Maitland; a daughter, Rebecca S (Zachary) Grey of Butler, 2 sons, Leonard J. Maitland of Butler and Parrish G. Maitland of West Sunbury; 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Friends will be received at Young Funeral Home, Ltd., 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler, on Friday, January 20, 2017 from 6 until time of service at 8 PM with Pastor Matt Kail of Muddycreek Presbyterian Church officiating.

Private interment in the Butler Co. Memorial Park.

