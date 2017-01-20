Students and staff at Summit Township Elementary School have been instructed to not drink the water from the well on the property.

According to a press release from the Butler Area School District, steps have been taken in response to elevated lead readings from the well.

Elevated readings were first detected last September and the district had been following Department of Environmental Protection procedures. The determination was made yesterday that bottled water will be used until future test results indicate acceptable levels.

Well water will be used in the lavatories but hand sanitizers and wet wipes are being used for handwashing. The district will continue to work with the DEP and a water testing company as well as health and water purification consultants to take immediate corrective actions.

Written by Ryan Saeler