The Steelers are more than capable of being a Super Bowl team. The past seven weeks have proven that. Wins on the road, wins against tough teams, and a convincing playoff win. This is a team that is ready to take on the New England Patriots in a classic Brady v. Steelers matchup.

Of course, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are standing in the way of that.

It’s a Chiefs team, that frankly, no one really cares about outside of the people of Kansas City. There’s no star power, the only highlight worthy player they have is Tyreek Hill. Yet, they secured the second seed in the AFC coming out of arguably the toughest division in the NFL this year—the AFC South.

Also, the Chiefs play at one of the notoriously loud stadiums in the NFL, Arrowhead Stadium. This is the playoff game the Chiefs and their fans have been waiting for. The archetypal NFL legendary franchise in the Pittsburgh Steelers taking on a team that is trying to turn into one of the NFL’s top tier teams in the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now to be considered a top tier NFL team, at least an appearance in the AFC Championship is required. The Chiefs still haven’t achieved that goal—meanwhile for the Steelers, anything short of that is considered a dismal season.

In terms of storylines then, it doesn’t get much more exciting than this.

But the Steelers are going to want this game to be as dull as possible. At least that would be my guess after hearing Todd Haley.

“We want to take the crowd out of the game,” Haley said in an interview with the press earlier this week.

Take the crowd out of the game. The simple answer for me—Le’Veon Bell.

He continues to astound fans, players, analysts alike, with his unique take on position. Bell called himself the “Stephen Curry” of the NFL. I’ve always enjoyed Bell’s humility.

But he does make a point. The NFL hasn’t seen a style like this, and youth football coaches are all going crazy. For years, kids were told, “Hit the hole hard and run like crazy!” Bell meanwhile is as patient as any running back has ever been, waiting for gaps to open, and then hitting the hole with an explosive first step that is just rare, pure, athletic ability that God only gifted to a select few.

I’ve never been one to analyze x’s and o’s before a game. I’ll leave that up to the paid professionals, you know, who’ve watched plenty more football than any of us have. However, there’s been a noticeable difference in Haley’s play calling over the course of the Steelers winning streak. They’re running the ball. A lot. Old Franco fans from days past can now smile as they watch the Steelers with a can of Iron City in their grizzled grip.

It’s funny how the style, and more so the expectation, of the offense has changed since week one for the Steelers. It went from trying to score more than 30 points per game in a high flying stlye, to just pounding the ball with Bell.

The limited depth at wide receiver may have prompted that move. Or it could have been the sheer dominance of Bell and the Steelers running game that made Haley change the offensive philosophy.

This Steelers team though is going to need to win this game to make it a successful season. Either fortunately or unfortunately, division titles just don’t qualify as a successful season in Pittsburgh for the Steelers.

There’s an expectation of postseason success—and a win Sunday will do that for the Steelers.