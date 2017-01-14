Kenneth M. Neave, age 76, of Butler passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at the Butler VNA Inpatient Hospice.

Kenneth was born March 23, 1940 in Painesville, OH. He was the son of the late Theodore Neave and the late Dorothy Stone Neave. He was employed at Halstead Industries Inc. and most recently was the custodian at the Knights of Columbus in Butler.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Nancy Elliott Neave, six daughters, Kimberly Doerr, of Butler, Bobbie(Tom)Tuite of Boyers, Chris Montgomery of West Sunbury, Lori Neave Ritter of Butler, Kimberly(Mike)Shaffer of Austinburg, OH and Tammy Neave of OH; three sons, John Kuhn of West Sunbury, Bill(Nancy)Kuhn of Karns City and Kenneth Neave of OH, ten grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Two sisters, Marla and JoAnn, both of OH and one brother, David Neave of OH also survive.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his son, Brian Neave, who passed away February 7, 1987.

Services and burial were private.

If desired online condolences may be submitted at www.williamfyoungfh.com.