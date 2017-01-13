Kathryn Isabella “Toogie” Stevenson, 85, of Herman, Pennsylvania, passed away on January 11, 2017 at the VA Butler Community Living Center.

She was born January 12, 1931 in Butler, Pennsylvania to the late Samuel Presley Stevenson and the late Laura Norilda Best Stevenson.

Kathryn owned The Corner Store on the corner of Chesnut St. and North St. in Butler. She worked for a local Tea Company on Route 8 and The Coalition For The Unemployed. Kathryn volunteered for the Salvation Army and was a member of Silver Sneakers. She was an avid reader. Kathryn liked antiquing, refinishing furniture, going to yard sales, gardening and she enjoyed collectibles.

Kathryn is survived by two sisters, Anna Laura Stevenson Heasley and Edna Byrl Stevenson Brockman Osche along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five sisters and four brothers, Mabel Gertrude Stevenson Forsythe, Florence Ethel Stevenson Barnes, Edith Margaret Stevenson Ervin, Clara Ellen Stevenson Perfors and Mary Elizabeth Jane Stevenson Earnest-Goepfert, William Lester Stevenson, John Lewis Stevenson, Paul Edward Stevenson, and Clarence Thomas Presley Stevenson.

Family and Friends will be received Saturday, January 14, 2017, from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Thompson – Miller Funeral Home, Inc., 124 East North Street, Butler, PA.

A blessing service will be held on Sunday, January 15, 2017, 12:30 pm at the Thompson-Miller Funeral Home Inc., 124 East North St. Butler, PA, with Father Harry R. Bielewicz, officiating.

Internment will take place in the Rose Hill Cemetery.

Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.