A Karns City man was killed Tuesday night after crashing into a tree and utility pole in Concord Township.

Chief of the North Washington Volunteer Fire Company Nick Grove said the crash happened about 10:30 p.m. on Route 38 just south of Hooker. The driver was traveling northbound in a Nissan sedan when he apparently lost control, left the road, traveled through a yard, hit a pole and then crashed into a tree. He was pronounced dead on scene.

“It didn’t appear he was wearing a seat belt,” Grove said. “He was ejected from the vehicle. We’re not sure if it happened when he struck the pole or the tree.”

No other vehicles were involved. What caused the man to leave the road is unclear.

“We’re not sure if speed was a factor,” he said. “The roads were damp. It was overly slippery or cold.”

State Police in Butler confirmed they are investigating the crash. A call to the Butler County coroner Tuesday morning was not immediately returned.

Route 38 was closed for two hours. Traffic was detoured to Route 308.

Written By: Kayla Molczan for the Butler Radio Network