John Edward Russell, 88, of Butler, passed away Monday, January 16, 2017 at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.

He was born July 31, 1928 in Natrona Heights, the son of the late John E. Russell, Sr. and Catherine (Fink) Russell.

John was a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard. He was a Butler businessman who enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting, cars and traveling.

Surviving are his daughter, Kathleen and her husband, Wildred Balentine of Butler; 3 sons, John Edward Russell, III and wife, Peggy of Clearwater, FL, Donald Russell and wife, Marilyn of Erie and Joseph Russell and wife, Mary Lou of Butler; 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Friends will be received at Young Funeral Home, Ltd., 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler, on Thursday, January 19, 2017 from 6-8PM.

Interment in the Butler County Memorial Park.

