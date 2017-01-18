Johanna Mae Everetts, 85, of Cherry Rd., Chicora, passed away early Tuesday morning, January 17, 2017 at the home of her daughter.

Johanna was born in Petrolia on June 26, 1931. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Evelyn Stoughton Terwint.

She attended St. John’s Reformed Church in Chicora. She enjoyed collecting pictures, feeding the ducks, purchasing Avon products, and the company of her family.

Johanna is survived by six children, Glenn Terwint of Callensburg, Carl Ashbaugh and his wife, Debbie, of South Daytona, FL, Nancy Ashbaugh of Butler, Rita Huff and her husband, Thomas III, of Chicora, Lloyd “Butch” Everetts of Kittanning, Arch Everetts of Butler; a number of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren, a sister, Mary Wolfe and her husband, Ron, of New Jersey, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Terwint; three sons, Robert, Frank, and Paul Ashbaugh, and a grandson, Michael Kerr.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home of Karns City, 128 Main St., Karns City, from 5 – 8 p.m. Thursday. A funeral service will be held from the funeral home at 2:00 p.m. Friday with the Rev. John Pistorious, pastor of St. John’s Reformed Church, Chicora, officiating. Interment will be in Bear Creek Cemetery, Petrolia. For additional information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.

