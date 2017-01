No one was hurt when a driver crashed into a tree late Tuesday night in Clay Township.

The crash happened at 11 p.m. on North Washington Road in Clay Township.

According to State Police, 34-year-old Miriah Logan of Butler was traveling west in a Jeep Cherokee on North Washington Road when she lost control while traveling around a bend, left the roadway and started spinning.

The Jeep ended up crashing into a tree.

Logan was wearing a seatbelt and was not hurt. The Jeep had to be towed.