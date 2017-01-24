Jeannette I. Andre, 94, formerly of Chicora, died Thursday, January 19, 2017 at Oakmont Center

for Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born June 12, 1922 in Worthington, daughter of

Clarence and Nellie J. (Barr) Bouch. She was a descendent of James Barr, one of the first

Associate Judges of Armstrong County. She was a graduate of Worthington West Franklin High

School and the former Kittanning Business School. She was employed by Henry Shaffer

Lumber in Kittanning, the office of Roy A. House, Justice of the Peace in Kittanning, Aerial

Surveys of Pittsburgh, the Russell P. Hay Cessna Airplane Co. at the Butler Airport, and as office

manager at the Boy Scouts office in Butler. She was a Notary Public from 1967 to 2003 and a

correspondent for the Butler Eagle for 25 years. She was a member of St. John’s Reformed

Church in Chicora. She had been a member of the Rebekah Lodge of Chicora, Chicora

American Legion Auxiliary, Chicora Volunteer Firemen’s Auxiliary, Rotary Ann’s of Chicora, the

Bradys Bend Historical Society, the reunion committee for the 101st Cavalry Pennsylvania World

War II reunions in Butler and Kittanning, the Ladies Aid Society of St. John’s Reformed Church,

and several area craft clubs.

On August 5, 1944 she married the late Leroy B. Andre of Chicora, who died July 13, 2008.

Jeannette is survived by a daughter, Larilyn Andre of Centreville, Virginia; a son Thomas (Fay)

Andre of Penn Hills: grandchildren Kyle A. Reitnauer (Tracy) of Fernley, NV; Nathaniel Andre-

Erwin of Centreville, VA; Rachel (Collin) Krepps of Catonsville, MD; Nathan Andre of Penn

Hills; Joshua Andre of Wooster, OH; and Christopher Andre of Penn Hills; great-grandchildren

Delaney Paige Reitnauer of Fernley, NV and Wyatt Lewis Krepps of Catonsville, MD, and step-

great-grandchildren Kelsie (Isaac) Niemeyer of Reno, NV and Hannah (Stephen) Barraclough of

Woodbridge, VA. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law Sondra Andre of Seven Fields, PA

and Shirley Andre of Saxonburg, PA, and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and

grandnephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by infant brother Clarence

Bouch, Jr., and brother Dwight E. Bouch.

ANDRE – Friends of Jeannette I. Andre, who died Thursday, January 19, 2017, will be received

from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday January 27, 2017 at the Steighner Funeral Home, 111 E. Slippery Rock and Main Streets, Chicora and from 10 a.m. to time of service at 11 a.m. Saturday January 28, 2017 at St. John’s Reformed Church, Chicora, PA with Rev. John Pistorius officiating.

Burial will follow in the St. John’s Reformed Church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Special Olympics in Jeannette’s name.

Special Olympics

Butler County

PO Box 2561

Butler, Pennsylvania

16003-2561

Phone: 724-285-4101

