In college football, James Madison University won the Division I FCS National Championship on Saturday, beating Youngstown State by a final of 28-14.

Saturday’s championship is JMU’s second in school history, with their other championship taking place back in 2004 under current head coach Mike Huston. James Madison’s final record was 14-1, with their only loss coming after their game with FBS opponent North Carolina.

As for the FBS National Championship, that game is set for Monday the 9th, with the Clemson Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide battling it out for the second straight year. The Crimson Tide come into Monday’s contest with an overall record of 14-0, and a total of 16 national championship wins. As for the Tigers, they have a 13-1 overall record, and lost to the Crimson Tide in last year’s title game.