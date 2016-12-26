James M. Suzon, 65, of Natrona Heights, formerly of Butler, passed away Friday, December 23, 2016 at his residence after a long battle with cancer.

He was born September 6, 1951 in Butler, the son of the late Michael James and Helen (Ponikewski) Suzon.

James was a member of Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament, Natrona Heights and a former member St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church, Butler. He graduated from Butler High School and Butler County Community College. He worked as an industrial engineer in the garment industry, that took him to many places. In his early work years he was employed at Bobbie Brooks in Butler. He was an avid sports fan and had played baseball in his younger adult years for the Lyndora Legion.

Surviving are his wife of 43 years, Charlene (Onufer) Suzon of Natrona Heights; his daughter, Marra Suzon of Natrona Heights; his son, Matthew Suzon of Bloomfield; a grandson, Greyson Suzon; 2 sisters, Rose Marie Liscomb of Bar Harbor, Maine and Barbara (Richard) Christie of Butler; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Jim received a kidney and pancreas transplant in 2007, in honor of his memory we would like you to please consider becoming an organ donor.

Friends will be received at Young Funeral Home, Ltd., 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler, on Monday, December 26th, from 6 to 8 PM.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean Street, Butler on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 10 AM.

Interment in Butler County Memorial Park.

www.youngfuneralhomes.com