James “Jimmy” Zedak, age 51, of North Washington, formerly of Beaver County, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2017.

Jimmy was born March 21, 1965 in McKees Rocks, PA. He was the son of James V. Zedak and the late Phyllis R. Wendel Zedak. Jimmy was a mechanic by trade and a member of the North Washington and Petrolia Volunteer Fire Departments. He loved his volunteer work, NASCAR, his beloved cats and spending time at Lake Erie. Jimmy dedicated his time to helping his volunteer members.

Jimmy is survived by his father, James V. Zedak of Freedom, his longtime companion, Cheryl Puckett of North Washington, two sons, James Arthur Zedak and his wife, Chone and Cory Alan Zedak, and his girlfriend, Samantha; six grandchildren, Allie, Isabella and Talan Zedak and Mason, Hope and John; and his sister, Kristina Zedak and her boyfriend, Josh. Also surviving are his step children, Joseph DeFerrari III, Robert DeFerrari, and his wife, Joy and Rebecca Chiarelli, and her husband, Gerry and his step grandchildren, Joey, Shawna, Peyton and Bo DeFerrari and Rylie and Ryan Offstein.

In additions to his mother he was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Christine Zedak.

A memorial gathering will be held from 12 Noon until 4PM Sunday, January 22, 2017 at the North Washington VFD Social Hall.

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations be made in memory of Jimmy to the North Washington of Petrolia VFD.

