Jacqueline Simone Sackmann Gall, known affectionately to family and friends as “Jackie”, passed away peacefully at the age of 89 on Friday, January 27, 2017, at VNA Inpatient Hospice in Butler.

She was born April 7, 1927 to Gustav and Fanny Jenton Sackmann in Paris, France. She was raised from the time of her birth by Madame Marguerite Gillardeaux, whom she called “Meme”, and her husband, Celestin, in Sen Lis, France. Jackie considered Madame Gillardeaux her mother. Their sons, Marcel and Jack, were like brothers to her.

Jackie met the love of her life, Albert Gall, an American soldier, at the end of World War II. She eventually came to the United States and married Albert on January 25, 1947 in Butler at Saint Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, where she and Albert remained lifelong members.

Jackie was the owner and operator of Jacqueline’s Beauty Salon in Butler for more than 50 years. She loved her customers and cared for them as if they were family.

Jackie was an extraordinarily kind and loving woman. She was known for her generosity towards all. Cooking French cuisine was her passion, and nothing pleased her more than to have family gather around a formally-set table with exquisite china and crystal to remind her of her beloved homeland.

Her two children, six grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren were the joy of her life.

Jackie is survived by her husband of 70 years. Albert Emile Gall; her son, Daniel Gall and his wife, Stefanie, of Panama City, FL; her daughter, Michele Erdos and her husband, Darrell, of Butler; her grandchildren, Susan Harrison and her husband, Shawn, of Tampa, FL, Chad Gall and his wife, Margot, of Panama City, FL, Lauren Posey and her husband, Ryan, of Panama City, FL, Brian Erdos and his wife, Kelly, of Butler, Matthew Erdos and his wife, Crystal, of St. Petersburg, FL, and Christopher Erdos, of Boynton Beach, FL.; and her great-grandchildren SarahCate, Ethan, Crayton, Logan, Dawson, Chase, Layne, Francesca, Bryce, McKenzie, Avaleigh, Preston, and Ayla.

She is also survived by her brother, Andre Aeberhard, of Winterthur, Switzerland; her brother-in-law, Mickey Gall and his wife, Jenny, of Butler; and her sister-in-law, Judy Gall, of Butler.

She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Donald Gall, and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Paul and Henrietta Herrit.

Friends will be received in the Martin Funeral Home, Inc., 429 Center Avenue, Butler, on Sunday from 3-5 p.m.

A Blessing Service will take place at the funeral home on Monday at 11 a.m., followed by entombment in the Chapel of Devotion Mausoleum at Butler County Memorial Park.

The Bereavement Group of St. Michael the Archangel parish will meet at the funeral home on Sunday at 3 p.m. to conduct a Scriptural Wake Service.

In the lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to VNA Inpatient Hospice, 115 Technology Drive, Butler PA 16001.

www.martinfh.net

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0