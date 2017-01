High School Sports Scores from Wednesday: High School Sports Scores from Wednesday:

Boys Basketball:

Chartiers Valley-60 Knoch-58.

Mars-54 Moon-53. Rob Carmody scored 30 points to lead the Planets, who remain perfect in section-play at 4-0. They are 9-2 overall.

Freeport-64 Mt. Pleasant-51.

CW North Catholic-65 Brentwood-32.

Pine-Richland-82 Seneca Valley-60.

North Allegheny-74 Central Catholic-57.

Rifle:

Butler-798 Penn-Trafford-790.