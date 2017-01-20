High School Sports Scores from Thursday:
Boys Basketball:
–Pine-Richland-106 Lincoln Park-61. Andrew Petcash scored 30 for the Rams.
Tonight:
–Butler will host North Hills. Tip-off is 7:30pm. Tyler Friel has the pre-game on WBUT 1050am (and at wbut.com) at 7:20pm.
–Knoch will host Mars. Tip-off is 7:30pm. Scott Briggs has the pre-game on WISR 680am (and at wisr680.com) beginning at 7:20pm.
Girls Basketball:
–Mars-60 Kiski Area-25.
–CW North Catholic-77 Deer Lakes-20.
–Freeport-57 Valley-12.
–North Hills-50 Knoch-21.
–Girard-39 Grove City-35.
Hockey:
–Mars-5 Hempfield-1.
Rifle:
–Hempfield-800 Butler-799.
The Northgate swimming teams swept Knoch.