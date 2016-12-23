High School Sports Scores from Thursday:
Girls Basketball:
Pine-Richland-66 Mars-47.
Deer Lakes-44 Knoch-38 in overtime.
West Allegheny-55 Seneca Valley-46.
Franklin Regional-57 Armstrong-52.
Boys Basketball:
Mars-57 Armstrong-50.
Riverside-51 Portersville Christian-40.
Seneca Valley-67 Brashear-41.
Tonight: the Butler boys host Shaler. Tip-off is 7:30pm. Hear the game with Tyler Friel beginning at 7:20pm on WBUT 1050am (and at wbut.com).
Knoch will host West Allegheny tonight. Tip-off is 7:30pm. Hear the game with Scott Briggs at 7:20pm on WISR (and at wisr680.com) – followed by the finish of the Penguins game.
Rifle: Butler-798 Mt. Lebanon-794.
Top shooters for Butler with 100’s: Luke Montag, Cameron Tack, Matt Corlew, Gabe Slage, Brendan Lefevre and Tiffany Carlson.