High School Sports Scores from Thursday:

Girls Basketball:

Pine-Richland-66 Mars-47.

Deer Lakes-44 Knoch-38 in overtime.

West Allegheny-55 Seneca Valley-46.

Franklin Regional-57 Armstrong-52.

Boys Basketball:

Mars-57 Armstrong-50.

Riverside-51 Portersville Christian-40.

Seneca Valley-67 Brashear-41.

Tonight: the Butler boys host Shaler. Tip-off is 7:30pm. Hear the game with Tyler Friel beginning at 7:20pm on WBUT 1050am (and at wbut.com).

Knoch will host West Allegheny tonight. Tip-off is 7:30pm. Hear the game with Scott Briggs at 7:20pm on WISR (and at wisr680.com) – followed by the finish of the Penguins game.

Rifle: Butler-798 Mt. Lebanon-794.

Top shooters for Butler with 100’s: Luke Montag, Cameron Tack, Matt Corlew, Gabe Slage, Brendan Lefevre and Tiffany Carlson.