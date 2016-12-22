High School Sports Scores from Wedneday:

Girls Basketball:

Butler-68 Latrobe-38. Kylee Leonard led Butler with 20 points.

Freeport-51 Highlands-33.

Mars-59 Montour-51.

Slippery Rock-30 Girard-28.

AC Valley-63 Union-50. Ellie Thompson led the Lady Falcons with 24.

The Butler High School boys and girls bowling teams swept North Allegheny 7-0 Wednesday (12/21/16) at Family Bowlaway.

The Butler boys were led by senior Nick Huff who rolled a 638 series with a high game of 264. Junior Shawn Marcellus added a 603 series with a high game of 218. Junior Zac Twentier had a high game of 205.

The Butler girls were led by junior Nicole Nebel who rolled a 594 series and had a high game of 235. Junior Ashley McCue added a 542 series.

Both Butler teams improved to 4-0 and travel to bowl Shaler January 4th .

Shaler boys defeated Seneca Valley 7-0. The Seneca Valley girls defeated Shaler 7-0.