High School Sports Scores from Wedneday:
Girls Basketball:
Butler-68 Latrobe-38. Kylee Leonard led Butler with 20 points.
Freeport-51 Highlands-33.
Mars-59 Montour-51.
Slippery Rock-30 Girard-28.
AC Valley-63 Union-50. Ellie Thompson led the Lady Falcons with 24.
The Butler High School boys and girls bowling teams swept North Allegheny 7-0 Wednesday (12/21/16) at Family Bowlaway.
The Butler boys were led by senior Nick Huff who rolled a 638 series with a high game of 264. Junior Shawn Marcellus added a 603 series with a high game of 218. Junior Zac Twentier had a high game of 205.
The Butler girls were led by junior Nicole Nebel who rolled a 594 series and had a high game of 235. Junior Ashley McCue added a 542 series.
Both Butler teams improved to 4-0 and travel to bowl Shaler January 4th.
Shaler boys defeated Seneca Valley 7-0. The Seneca Valley girls defeated Shaler 7-0.
Swimming: Hampton swept Knoch. Hampton boys won 95-73. Hampton girls won 98-80.