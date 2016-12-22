Herrs Foods Inc. has announced a voluntary recall of some chipotle-flavored potato chips due to possible salmonella contamination.

The recall covers Herr’s smoked chipotle-flavored kettle cooked potato chips and Peddler’s Pantry smoke-dried chipotle-flavored kettle cooked potato chips.

The company said the products were flavored with chipotle seasoning containing a secondary supplier’s milk ingredient that may be contaminated.

The Herr’s brand items were sold in 2.625 ounce packages with a “best buy” date of Nov. 13 through March 27 and in 8 ounce size dated Nov. 26 through April 24. The Peddler’s Pantry item was sold in 2 ounce size and dated Dec. 25 through March 27.

Photo Credit: Herrs