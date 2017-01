The State Police in Kittanning were conducting speed enforcement on route 28 in O’Hara Twp., Allegheny County Friday afternoon.

Police stopped a 28-year-old female, whose name has not been released, after she was observed exceeding the speed limit. She was then placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Police also found several stamp bags and drug paraphernalia in her possession.

Charges will be filed pending blood test results.