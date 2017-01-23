There is still time to help a local school library in a national contest to collect funding that would benefit instructional programs.

The Butler Middle School Library has completed an online application and submitted a short video as part of entering the annual Follett Challenge. Judges will choose a winner based on criteria like critical thinking, creativity, communication and collaboration.

However, money is also awarded to the schools that receive the most ‘People’s Choice’ online votes. Last year, Butler Middle School was one of ten schools nationally to earn $8,000 through the online voting.

Voting continues through Friday, January 27th with the winner being announced April 28th.

To view and vote for Butler Middle School’s video, visit here.

Written By: Ryan Saeler for the Butler Radio Network