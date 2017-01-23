State lawmakers from three Senate committees are holding a joint hearing today on the proposed closure of two state prisons.

The Senate Majority and Democratic Party committees will join the Judiciary Committee to discuss the Wolf Administration’s plans to close two prisons. The administration earlier this month offered a list of 5 facilities, saying two would be chosen.

Butler County Prison Warden Joe DeMore says the closures could have an effect on local operations. The Butler County Prison has several agreements with other county and state prisons.