Haley “Bean” Leight, 20, of Butler, passed away Friday, December 30, 2016.

She was a beautiful spirit who struggled years with addiction which lead to her demise.

Haley was born March 27, 1996, the daughter of Danielle Leight and John Roccia.

She will be deeply missed by her sisters, Katie Leight and Emilee (Justin) Gould; her grandparents, John and Gloria (Shaffer) Slater and Edward Leight; her aunt, Nikki Leight and her cousins, Devin Leight and Darrion and Lyrik Frisby.

“Angels on your pillow, Bean.”

Friends will be received at Young Funeral Home, Ltd., 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler, on Tuesday, January 3rd from 6 PM until the time of the service at 8 PM.

Private burial.

Contributions may be made to the Butler Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053

www.youngfuneralhomes.com.