H. Maxine Korb, 95, of Chicora, passed away early Wednesday morning January 18, 2017 at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Maxine was born on in Kittanning Hollow, Armstrong Co., on October 15, 1921. She was the daughter of the late Charles H. and Savilla Harmon Hiles.

She was a 1939 graduate of East Brady High School.

Maxine was married to Richard E. “Red” Korb on February 6, 1947 at Solomon’s Evangelical and Reformed Church in Macungie. He preceded her in death on March 8, 2000.

She and her husband owned and operated The Korb Krib in Chicora for more than 20 years. Mrs. Korb was a well known collector of antiques and crafts and saw beauty in everything.

Maxine is survived by two sons, Michael Korb (Pat) of Wapwallopen, and Richard Korb (Donald Downs) of New York City; three grandchildren, Matthew Korb, Kathleen Korb-Dinges, and Romy Vaughn; three great grandchildren; a sister, Marge Terwilliger of East Brady, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, caregivers, and friends.

She is preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Korb Gilson, a son, Stephen Korb, a granddaughter, Stephanie Gilson, two brothers, Jack and James Hiles, and a number of brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home of Karns City, 128 Main St., Karns City, from 5 – 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday. A funeral service will follow from the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Jim Lewis, pastor of Karns City United Methodist Church, officiating. Interment will be Oak Grove Cemetery, Sugarcreek Twp., Armstong Co. For additional information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.

