A Grove City woman is facing child endangerment charges after police say a toddler she was supposed to be watching was found wandering alone outside.

According to Grove City Police, 24-year-old Amanda Karwowski was responsible for watching the 2-year-old last week (Wed, Jan. 11) but had fallen asleep.

The child left the home and was found walking in the area of South Center Street and College Avenue.

It’s unclear if Karwowski is the child’s mother or a babysitter.