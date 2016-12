A Mercer County man is facing charges of Theft by Deception in regard to a crime alleged to have occurred over several months.

Grove City Police recently completed their investigation into allegations made in September against 20-year-old Jessee Treiber.

According to a local business owner, Treiber cashed or deposited several paychecks multiple times over the course of several months.

Treiber is alleged to have defrauded the business of over $2,600.

Written by Ryan Saeler