A popular way to observe wildlife from the comfort of your home has returned.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission launched the most recent version of their Eagle Cam last week allowing viewers around the world to live stream video and audio from a bald eagle nest in Hanover, PA.

Two cameras, each equipped with a microphone will be running around the clock to capture footage from the nest 75 feet high in a tree near Condorus State Park. Over a million viewers tuned in to observe a successful nesting two years ago but last year only one egg hatched and that chick did not survive.

Those interested in viewing the Eagle Cam can do so by visiting pgc.pa.gov and clicking on the Eagle Cam icon found near the top of the homepage.

Written By: Ryan Saeler