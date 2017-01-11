A local group is holding a fundraiser later this week to benefit a downtown Butler landmark.

A Spaghetti Dinner at the Grand Ballroom on Friday at 6 p.m. is one of 12 events planned for the next 12 months to benefit the Penn Theater.

For a cost of $10 those attending will enjoy dinner, a raffle, and live music. Tickets are available at penntheaterbutler.com.

The Penn Theater is owned by the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Butler and the authority would join with the non-profit Penn Theater Performance Company to restore the facility and bring in events.

Written By: Ryan Saeler