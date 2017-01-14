The FIRST Lego League is an international series of competitions, with more than 32,000 teams in 88 countries and a local school won an award in a local division.

According to triblive.com the Freeport Area Middle School took home the first place award for mechanical design in the event. More than 70 teams, 30 of which were in Freeport’s division, competed at LaRoche College in McCandless on January 7th and 8th. The students were required to create and program a robot made entirely out of Lego components, with a Lego designed computer as its ” brain. ” The robots were then put through an obstacle course and other tasks that had to be done without a remote control.

The Robotics program at the middle school began as a club in 2010 and became a part of the curriculum in 2015. A team out of Pittsburgh, PA won the overall competition and will move on to compete and the World Festival in St. Louis. Out of 20 students in the class, 7 students represented Freeport in the competition and brought home an award.

Congratulations to the Freeport Area Middle School.