A local municipality is receiving federal funding to help pay for a transportation alternative project.

According to Republican State Representative Aaron Bernstine, PennDOT approved the awarding of $138,000 to Slippery Rock Township.

The funds will be used to widen a paved shoulder along Harmony Road and create a striped buffer with reflective markers to separate a designated walking path from the rest of the pavement.

The money comes from a 2012 federal transportation authorization act called MAP-21 which stands for Moving Ahead for Progress in the 21st Century.

Written by Ryan Saeler