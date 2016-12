One person was killed in a one car crash Friday morning.

This incident happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. on route 210 in South Bend Twp., Armstrong County. State Police in Kittanning say that 65-year-old William McElwain of Saltsburg, PA failed to stop at the intersection of route 210 and route 156 and struck a culvert. The vehicle then flipped over and landed on its roof.

McElwain was pronounced dead at the scene.