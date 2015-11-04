An entire new board of commissioners will lead Butler County next year.

Republicans Leslie Osche and Kim Geyer were the top two vote-getters in Tuesday’s election. Osche had 32 percent of the vote (20,449 votes); Geyer totaled 28 percent (18,094 votes). Democrat Kevin Boozel had the third most votes, with 19 percent (12,331 votes). All three will take office in January.

The other Democratic candidate for county commissioner Jerry Johnston came in fourth place with 15 percent of the vote (10,014 votes). The Green Party’s Michael Bagdes-Canning trailed with 3 percent (2,296 votes).

Osche says she’s grateful for a clean campaign and excited to work for the residents of Butler County.

“We had four tremendous candidates in this race…it was an honor and privilege to have worked alongside them,” she said late Tuesday night. “I’m really honored to serve this county.”

Butler City Council will welcome two new members in January, Democrat Corey Roche and Republican Mike Walter. They replace Cheri Readie and Bill May.

Dave Zarnick and Joe Wiest have both been re-elected as Butler Township commissioners. Republican James Lokhaiser Jr. was elected to replace outgoing, longtime commissioner Joe Hasychak.

Richard Goldinger has been re-elected as county District Attorney. Diane Marburger was re-elected as county treasurer; Glenna Walters was re-elected as prothonotary; Michelle Mustello was re-elected as Recorder of Deeds; Sarah Edwards will begin her first term as Register of Wills.

According to the Butler County Bureau of Elections, 28 percent of registered voters came out to the polls Tuesday. All numbers are unofficial.