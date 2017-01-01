A local man, who is a former Ohio deputy sheriff, has died after he was shot during a home invasion in East Butler earlier this weekend.

According to reports, 74-year-old James Martin was found by a friend on Saturday, after what appeared to be a home invasion at the Tenth Street residence. Authorities say that Martin was shot multiple times, and that neighbors heard four to six shots fired around 10:30pm Friday.

Authorities also say that Martin’s home was burglarized last month, with the State Police investigating that incident and filing charges. Guns, among other items, where taken in the first incident.

Officials say that there were no signs of a forcible entrance into the home in this weekend’s case, but they are still classifying Martin’s death as suspicious.