Douglas Edwin Smaretsky, age 56, of Butler passed away at his home on Tuesday, January 10, 2017.

Doug was beloved by all. Someone that would do anything for anyone at any given moment. He will surely be missed.

He is survived by his mother and father, Mike and Barrie Smaretsky of Butler, and was the loving father of his only and cherished son, Philip Anthony Smaretsky, also of Butler. Also surviving are his two grandchildren, Taylor and Nolan Smaretsky, along with his brother, Michael Alexander Smaretsky, and sister-in-law, Jill Smaretsky, of Butler. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Kaitlin and Ryan Smaretsky and Trevor and Gavin Smith, and one brother-in-law, Blair Smith of Sewickley, along with a number of aunts and uncles.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Tamara Lynn Smaretsky Smith of Sewickley, who passed away just 20 short months ago.

Doug was a veteran of the United States Air Force in Myrtle Beach, SC, and was employed by a division of Alcoa in Cranberry Twp, PA.

We ask that you remember Doug in your prayers and lift his family up in prayer during these hard times.

Services were private and were handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Inc., 124 East North St., Butler, PA 16001.

