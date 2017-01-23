Dorothy E. Kradel Warheit, 92, of Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away on January 20, 2017 at the VNA Inpatient Hospice.

She was born December 30, 1924 in Butler, Pennsylvania to the late Roy Kradel and the late Ethel Fisher Kradel.

Mrs. Warheit was a member of St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. She enjoyed watching TV and spending time with her family.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Kevin Warheit and his wife Vivian of Butler, PA; four grandchildren, Lance Warheit of Butler, PA, Kent Warheit and his wife Alesia of West Middlesex, PA, Michael Warheit of Freeport, PA, and Steven Warheit of Freeport, PA; four great-grandchildren, Dylan, Miranda, Austin, and Katie Warheit; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Warheit, whom she married on January 19, 1946 and who passed away on June 16, 1997; and her son, David Warheit.

Per Mrs. Warheit’s wishes, there will be no visitation.

Private burial will take place in the Rose Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements were handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Inc., 124 E. North St., Butler, Pa 16001.

