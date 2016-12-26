No one was injured as a result of a fire that caused extensive damage to a house in the City of Butler Christmas night.

Captain Kevin McAfee of the Butler City Fire Department told our newsroom “When they got there, there was a fire coming from both floors of the structure, out of windows on two sides of the structure.”

Firefighters arrived at the structure in the 300 block of Roosevelt Boulevard shortly before 1 a.m. Monday morning.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in about a half hour with salvage and cleanup keeping firefighters on scene until about 2:30 a.m. According to McAfee, the residents were alerted to the fire by a family pet.

“They had gone to bed about two hours prior to when the fire was. One of their dogs woke them up downstairs barking. So they went down to check out what it was barking about and saw a Christmas tree on fire. So they grabbed a couple things real quick and their animals and got out of the house and called 911,” McAfee explained.

The fire caused an estimate $35,000 in damage to the building and $20,000 to the contents. The structure is not livable and the Red Cross is assisting the residents.

The cause of that fire is under investigation.

