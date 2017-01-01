The NCAA Division I FBS National Championship Game is set for a rematch of the 2016 game, as both Alabama and Clemson won their semi-final games on Saturday night.

Alabama, who played Washington in the Peach Bowl, beat the number four seeded Huskies by a final of 24-7. The Crimson Tide beat Clemson last season in the National Championship 45-40, and will look for their fifth championship in the last eight years.

As for Clemson, who beat Ohio State 31-0 in the Fiesta Bowl, won this year’s ACC Conference Championship.

The National Championship will take place next Monday, January 9th, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay. Kickoff is set for just after 8pm.