According to the Environmental Protection Agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no known safe level of lead in one’s blood.

In children, even low levels of lead exposure have been linked to behavior and learning problems, a lower IQ, slowed growth and hearing problems.

In adults, exposure to lead can lead to cardiovascular problems, decreased kidney function and reproductive issues. In pregnant women, lead exposure could lead to reduced growth of the fetus and premature birth.

The CDC says it’s important to recognize all the ways you can be exposed to lead, which include in paint, dust, soil, air, food, as well as drinking water.

More information on the effects of lead exposure can be found here.

Written By: Kayla Molczan for the Butler Radio Network