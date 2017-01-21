Crystal A. Riding, 64, of Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2017 at the Butler Memorial Hospital.

She was born March 3, 1952 in Butler, Pennsylvania to Idamae Reges Riding of Butler, PA and the late William R. Riding.

Crystal was retired from Armco/AK Steel. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her sister, Cindy Casper and her husband Steven of Butler, PA; her dear friend, Sandy; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and her many Armco/AK Steel friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, William R. Riding.

Friends will be received Sunday, January 22, 2017, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 at Thompson – Miller Funeral Home, Inc., 124 East North Street, Butler, PA.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 23, 2017, at 10:00 am at the Thompson-Miller Funeral Home Inc., 124 East North St. Butler, PA, with Pastor Rob Gilgrist of First United Methodist Church, officiating.

Private burial will take place in the Greenlawn Burial Estates.

