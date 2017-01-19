Cranberry Township Waterpark is offering lifeguard certification classes at a discounted rate to those who commit to a season of employment.

American Red Cross Lifeguarding classes are being offered in February and March at the Cranberry Township Municipal Building and Alcoa Kwaneer Pool.

The cost of the class is $150 but anyone who is employed with Cranberry Waterpark will receive a $100 credit. Lifeguards at the Cranberry Waterpark will enjoy flexible schedules and competitive wages.

Other summer jobs in concessions, maintenance, and guest relations are available at the Waterpark as well as counselors at Camp Cranberry and fitness instructors with the Parks and Recreation Department. Visit cranberrytownship.org/employment for more information.

Written By: Ryan Saeler for the Butler Radio Network

Photo: Alameda Waterpark in Butler Township