Those with New Year’s resolutions to get healthier might want to consider stopping by a class offered this weekend in Cranberry.

The Cranberry Township Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a free program this Saturday (1/7) from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Municipal Center Fitness room.

The program will allow those who attend to sample a wide variety of popular fitness class routines including Group Barbell, Interval Training, Kettlebell, Zumba, and Yoga.

Registration for Saturday’s event is not required but for more information about regular classes offered throughout the winter months, visit Cranberry4FUN.com/GroupFitness.

Written By: Ryan Saeler