The Butler County Sheriff is warning residents about a scam circulating around the region.

According to Sheriff Mike Slupe, individuals are receiving calls from unknown numbers from people claiming to be with the local County Sheriff’s office. The caller says that a warrant is out for the person who was called due to failure to appear for jury duty. The caller then asks for cash, MoneyPak, or iTunes Giftcards to avoid arrest.

This is a scam. Anyone receiving this kind of call should hang up immediately. Sheriff’s Offices will never call anyone to ask for money orders or personal information like bank account numbers.

No calls regarding the scam have been received yet by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.