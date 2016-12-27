Many of us have a list of items to return to the store following the holidays, but some stores might make that not so easy.

Consumer Reports checked out a number of major retailers’ return policies to find the best and worst.

Nordstrom and LL Bean allow returns of all their merchandise with no time limit and no receipt required.

Bed Bath and Beyond, Costco and JC-Penney also have no time limit on returns and no receipt required…but not all merchandise qualifies.

Some stores have really restrictive policies, including Kmart, Sears, Forever 21, GameStop and Barnes & Noble. However, Consumer Reports found many of those stores relax their restrictive policies during the holidays for gift returns.

Photo by Aranami