The City of Butler honored one of its fallen soldiers on Saturday.

The shelter at the Institute Hill Playground was dedicated to Butler native and Vietnam War veteran Victor Thomas Rikal Sr.

Rikal was one of 74 Americans killed aboard the USS Frank E. Evans in the South China Sea on June 3, 1969. The destroyer collided with an Australian aircraft carrier.

Butler City Mayor Tom Donaldson issued a proclamation naming Saturday Victor Thomas Rikal Day in Butler.