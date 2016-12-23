The 2017 budget for the City of Butler will include a tax increase, as well as increased borrowing to meet expenses.

The budget approved Thursday night includes a .75-mil increase in the street lighting tax, which is expected to collect an additional $48,000 for the city. Lighting expenses have remained relatively constant even with the recent replacement of many old bulbs with more energy efficient LED bulbs.

The city is also increasing the amount of their tax anticipation note from $750,000 to $1,000,000.

This year’s almost $8 million budget is nearly $50,000 more than last year, with 53 percent of expenses going to the police and fire departments. After sending letters to the three local city employee unions with a goal of financial relief, city council has heard back from the fire and municipal employees union, which they plan to meet with in the near future.

The budget does not include any new vehicles or capital projects but does include $50,000 borrowed from the parking fund to meet 2017 payroll.

Written By: Ryan Saeler