Central Blood Bank is in desperate need of donors through the end of the year.

Officials say the bank’s local supply of blood, platelets and plasma drops every year at the time because of the holidays…however the need for these things does not lessen.

There is a heightened need for donors through Jan. 29 and then again the first week of the new year.

Visit centralbloodbank.org to make an appointment.

WBUT will host a blood drive on Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 12-4pm in our Pillow Street parking lot. All donors will receive an “ugly sweater” t-shirt and be entered to win a Dan Marino football and a Steeler basket. Register for the WBUT Blood Drive here.