Central Electric Cooperative is still looking for a local veteran to nominate for the ‘No Barriers’ program.

The program sponsors expeditions that mentally and physically challenge rural veterans through things like mountaineering, rafting and rock climbing. More information about this program can be found at nobarriersusa.org.

Fifty veterans will participate in the program next year free of charge. Central Electric wants to nominate someone from their service area- which includes portions of Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Mercer and Venango counties.

Veterans must have VA disability ratings to qualify. Interested vets are requested to send a letter summarizing their military background, length of service, and explaining why they wish to attend to Central Electric Cooperative in Parker.

Written By: Ryan Saeler