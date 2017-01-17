Central Electric Cooperative has released their year-end report reflecting another year of commitment to local communities.

In the past year the CEC made many improvements to a large number of lines including clearing over 300 miles of rights-of-way and replacing over 3,000 meters with new technology. CEC programs benefitting members include Energy Star appliance rebates and Family Fund bill payment assistance as well as Youth Tour and Good Neighbor Scholarships for local students.

In 2016 Central Electric Cooperative retail electric rates increased by five percent to cover increasing distribution costs.

CEC serves about 25,000 members in portions of Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Mercer and Venango counties. Visit central.coop for more information.

Written By: Ryan Saeler