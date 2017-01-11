High school juniors who live in a home receiving electric service from the CEC are welcome to apply for a free trip to Washington, D.C.

The Central Electric Cooperative’s Youth Tour will take place from June 11th to 16th this year.

More than 1,500 students from all across the country participate in this all expenses paid experience that includes many unique opportunities including museums, memorials, and meeting with other student leaders.

All application requirements must be completed by February 3rd. Visit youthtour.coop for more information.

Written By: Ryan Saeler